IFP Advisors Inc Buys 760 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 169.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $68,052.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,352.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,192,794 shares of company stock worth $503,825,047 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $102.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $115.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.93.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

