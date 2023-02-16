IFP Advisors Inc Buys 82 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TDG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,874 shares of company stock valued at $190,918,015. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $768.16 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $768.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $621.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.