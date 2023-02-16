IFP Advisors Inc Buys 9,314 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 650.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pearson were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Pearson during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 101.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82.

PSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($12.87) to GBX 1,200 ($14.57) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.47) to GBX 1,140 ($13.84) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.92) to GBX 940 ($11.41) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,015.43.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

