IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 246.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIHP. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS DIHP opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86.

