IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ABB were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 62.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ABB by 23.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Worm Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 13.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

