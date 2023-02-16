IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Flex were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,202,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,214,000 after acquiring an additional 611,858 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,241 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,251 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $264,722.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,535.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $774,627. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Stock Performance

Flex stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

