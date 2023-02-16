IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MSCI by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $567.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $503.93 and a 200 day moving average of $478.80. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.56%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.64%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

