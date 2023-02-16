IFP Advisors Inc Has $139,000 Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 33,962.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PULS stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42.

