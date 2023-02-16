IFP Advisors Inc Has $141,000 Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of R. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryder System Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on R. Stephens increased their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of R stock opened at $99.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

