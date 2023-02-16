IFP Advisors Inc Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,864,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,703,000 after acquiring an additional 155,412 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,355,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,724,000 after acquiring an additional 405,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,355,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,871,000 after acquiring an additional 106,685 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

Amkor Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $246,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,100. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.