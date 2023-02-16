IFP Advisors Inc Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 13.3% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,884,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 77.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,501,000 after purchasing an additional 242,086 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,140,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.56.

LAD opened at $258.13 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $349.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

