IFP Advisors Inc Has $147,000 Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after buying an additional 848,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 521,847 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,208.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after buying an additional 403,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after buying an additional 371,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth $7,951,000.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

THS opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $51.55.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

