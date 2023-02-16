IFP Advisors Inc Has $159,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 3,004.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,375,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,330,771 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,899,000 after buying an additional 616,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 363,245 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.07.

SAP Stock Up 0.4 %

About SAP

Shares of SAP opened at $119.27 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $123.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.06 and its 200-day moving average is $99.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.