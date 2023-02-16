IFP Advisors Inc Has $161,000 Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 67,832 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD stock opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $49.18.

