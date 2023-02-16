IFP Advisors Inc Has $164,000 Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BIO opened at $460.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $442.62 and a 200 day moving average of $443.29. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $651.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

