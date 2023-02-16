IFP Advisors Inc Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,632 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 454.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 685,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,850,000 after purchasing an additional 561,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after buying an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE DTE opened at $114.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

