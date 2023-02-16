IFP Advisors Inc Has $171,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after buying an additional 106,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,131,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 264,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,857,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $143.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average of $136.69. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $162.74.

