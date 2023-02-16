IFP Advisors Inc Has $172,000 Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sempra were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth $130,223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sempra by 154.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after acquiring an additional 532,093 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Sempra by 75.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after acquiring an additional 451,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sempra by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sempra by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

NYSE:SRE opened at $158.39 on Thursday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

