IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nordson by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,225,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,358,000 after buying an additional 135,960 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nordson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $245.53 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.26 and a 200 day moving average of $231.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.