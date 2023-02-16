IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 147.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $247.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.