IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $93.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WH. Redburn Partners began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Stories

