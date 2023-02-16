IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 0.99. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,177.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,436,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $391,729.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 789,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,772,288.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,177.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,436,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,161 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.