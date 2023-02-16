IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 158 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFS opened at $115.25 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $128.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.21.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

