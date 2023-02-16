IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 20,000 Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) by 1,368.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Markforged were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Markforged by 243.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Markforged by 81.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markforged by 2,796.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Markforged during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Markforged to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Markforged from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE MKFG opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $283.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. Markforged Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

