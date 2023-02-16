IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 20,000 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

