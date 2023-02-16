IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 214 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $177.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.