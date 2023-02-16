IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,800 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enovix were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enovix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,481 shares of company stock worth $63,687. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovix Trading Up 7.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $26.50 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.54.

Enovix stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.