IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 275.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $303,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOO opened at $90.39 on Thursday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $109.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.89.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.