IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,119 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Dropbox by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dropbox by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.17 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,431,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $194,431,088.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,491,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,316,114.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,133 shares of company stock worth $12,775,087 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

