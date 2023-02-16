IFP Advisors Inc Sells 366 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 51.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.48.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 4.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

ENPH opened at $217.87 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,174 shares of company stock valued at $45,218,092. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.