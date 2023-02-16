IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,939 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QUAD opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $225.50 million, a P/E ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

