Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) Short Interest Update

Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Imagin Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Imagin Medical stock opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. Imagin Medical has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.44.

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization in the device and instrumentation medical technology industry. Its products include i/Blue Imaging System™ for Bladder Cancer and enCAGE Coil™ Precision Ablation System for Prostate Cancer. The company was founded on April 30, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

