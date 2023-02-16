Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $811.38

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 811.38 ($9.85) and traded as high as GBX 917.50 ($11.14). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 914.50 ($11.10), with a volume of 310,582 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($12.56) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Inchcape Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 875.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 811.38. The firm has a market cap of £3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,406.92.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.