Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Independence Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

IRT opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.