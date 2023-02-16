Infinera (INFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Infinera to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
INFN opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Infinera has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.21.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
