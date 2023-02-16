Infinera (INFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Infinera to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Infinera Stock Up 0.3 %

INFN opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Infinera has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

About Infinera

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

