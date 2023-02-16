Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.84

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.84 and traded as low as C$22.45. Information Services shares last traded at C$22.45, with a volume of 66,285 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$397.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.84.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

