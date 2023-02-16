Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

Infosys stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

