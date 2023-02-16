Insmed (INSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Insmed to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $134,781.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,188.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $134,781.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,188.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $875,661. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Insmed by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Insmed to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Insmed to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

