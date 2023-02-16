Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 383,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 286,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Inspirato from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Inspirato from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Inspirato Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $167.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $93.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inspirato in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 404,355 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 113,508 shares during the last quarter.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

