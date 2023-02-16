Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$226.00.

IFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cormark reduced their target price on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$200.29 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$170.82 and a 12 month high of C$209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$197.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$197.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

Intact Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.