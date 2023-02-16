Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.34

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.34 and last traded at $88.28, with a volume of 127973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.47.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $72.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,128,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,440,219.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,626,003 in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

