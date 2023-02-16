InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in InterDigital by 602,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 262.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.66%.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

