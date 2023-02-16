International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,397 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,836,000 after purchasing an additional 925,805 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 813,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751,284 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,215,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,192,000 after purchasing an additional 729,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $84,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $96.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.45. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

