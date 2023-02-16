International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 27,778 shares trading hands.

International Isotopes Stock Up 8.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Fluorine Products, and Radiological Services.

