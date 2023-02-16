Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $462.62

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 462.62 ($5.62) and traded as high as GBX 537 ($6.52). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 535.40 ($6.50), with a volume of 807,871 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.55) target price on shares of Investec Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of £5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 517.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 462.62.
Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.
