Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $462.62

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 462.62 ($5.62) and traded as high as GBX 537 ($6.52). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 535.40 ($6.50), with a volume of 807,871 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.55) target price on shares of Investec Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Investec Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 517.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 462.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Investec Group

In other Investec Group news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.13), for a total value of £378,750 ($459,759.65). In related news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 434,071 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 490 ($5.95), for a total value of £2,126,947.90 ($2,581,874.12). Also, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.13), for a total value of £378,750 ($459,759.65). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 525,749 shares of company stock valued at $259,158,960.

(Get Rating)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.