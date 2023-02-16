Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Raymond James lowered Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after buying an additional 11,059,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Invitation Homes by 31.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,108,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,560,000 after purchasing an additional 881,365 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

