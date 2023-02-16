Iron Mountain (IRM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IRM opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,758 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Iron Mountain by 45.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

