iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 423.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,469,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,210,000 after buying an additional 5,234,862 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,926,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,807,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after buying an additional 2,757,864 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,582,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,157,000 after purchasing an additional 657,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,233,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,803 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $28.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

