ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of ITT worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 21.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT opened at $94.53 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

