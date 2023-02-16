ITV (LON:ITV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.69

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 71.69 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.06). ITV shares last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.06), with a volume of 7,014,561 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITV. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.68) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 160 ($1.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 97.80 ($1.19).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.69. The company has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 726.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07.

In other news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,467 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £2,600.25 ($3,156.41).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

